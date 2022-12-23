Why Many Cold Medicines Don’t Work to Relieve Congestion

(Wall Street Journal) – Some of the most widely used decongestants don’t work, several studies have found, prompting doctors and researchers to call for ending sales of the drugs. Versions of Benadryl, Mucinex and Tylenol, which more people are taking now as reports of respiratory infections increase, are among dozens of over-the-counter pills, syrups and liquids that rely on an ingredient called phenylephrine to clear up stuffy noses. The ingredient has proven safe, but at least four studies have found the medicines don’t relieve congestion. Citing the findings, doctors, pharmacists and groups including the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology and the American College of Clinical Pharmacy have said the pills shouldn’t be sold. (Read More)