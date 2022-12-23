A More Elegant Form of Gene Editing Progresses to Human Testing

(Wired) – Using Liu’s paper as a guide, Qasim and his team created their own base editors and found that they were incredibly efficient at making genetic changes to cells in the lab. Over the next six years, they worked to improve the technology, and in May, they put it to the ultimate test, using it to treat a leukemia patient in hopes of curing her cancer. It was the first time this new form of gene editing was used to treat a human being. (Read More)