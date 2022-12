Brain Stimulation Might Be More Invasive Than We Think

(MIT Technology Review) – Today, there are lots of neurotechnologies that can read what’s going on in our brains, modify the way they function, and change the wiring. This is the case for plenty of treatments that are considered “noninvasive” because they act from outside the brain. But if we can reach into a person’s mind, even without piercing the skull, how noninvasive is the technology really? (Read More)