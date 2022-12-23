Study: AI Can Be Used to Improve Physician’s Diagnosis During Surgery

(UPI) – A new study has found a way to use artificial intelligence to diagnose the tissues of patients during surgery, improving rapid diagnosis during critical moments. In a paper published Friday in the journal Nature Biomedical Engineering, investigators from the Mahmood Lab at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and collaborators from Bogazici University developed a method that allows AI to translate between frozen sections of tissue and the gold standard approach to examining tissue during surgery to improve the accuracy of rapid analysis. (Read More)

