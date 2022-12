FDA Changes Plan B Label, Clarifies It Won’t Cause Abortion

(Associate Press) – The Food and Drug Administration announced Friday that it will overhaul packaging labels for the emergency contraceptive pill, Plan B, that women can take after having sex to prevent a pregnancy. The federal agency said it will remove references on the contraception’s packaging that claim, without scientific evidence, that the pill prevents a fertilized egg from implanting in the womb. (Read More)