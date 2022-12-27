The Evolving Business of Virtual Second Opinions

(Axios) – There are few things more stressful than getting a serious medical diagnosis, but pandemic-era changes in virtual care are prompting more patients to obtain a second opinion without leaving home. Why it matters: The telehealth explosion made it easier to get advice from top doctors across the country — and for health systems to grow business beyond their physical footprints and even treat some of the people seeking consultations. (Read More)