Navalny Accuses the Prison Authorities of Using His Health as a Tool to Put Pressure on Him.

(New York Times) – Aleksei A. Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition leader who survived an assassination attempt that was believed to have been orchestrated by the Kremlin, says he is suffering from increasingly bad back pain after months in solitary confinement at a penal colony. Mr. Navalny said in a series of posts on Twitter on Monday that he had been injected with unknown medication that failed to alleviate the pain, and he accused the authorities of deliberately withholding his medical records from him.