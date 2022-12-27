She Says Her Doctors Ignored Her Concerns About Her Pregnancy. For Many Black Women, It’s a Familiar Story.

(ProPublica) – Data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tells the story of how the U.S. health care system has failed Black mothers in particular. Black women overall are more than twice as likely as white women to have a stillbirth, according to 2020 CDC data, the most recent available. In some states, including South Carolina, Kansas and Tennessee, they are around three times as likely to deliver a stillborn baby. (Read More)