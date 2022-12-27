Three Years On, the Pandemic–And Our Response–Have Been Jolting. Here’s What Even the Experts Didn’t See Coming

(STAT News) – But despite all the planning, the Covid-19 pandemic has, in myriad ways, not played out as expected. Three years after the first reports of a novel virus emerged from China, these experts admit that the microbe and the world’s response to it have continuously deviated from their forecasts. In the hope that important lessons for next time can be found in the things we didn’t anticipate this time, STAT asked 23 experts what had surprised them the most about the pandemic. The TL;DR version: We have a lot of learning left to do. (Read More)