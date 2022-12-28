U.S. House Bans TikTok on Phones of Representatives and Staff

(Wall Street Journal) – The U.S. House of Representatives is banning TikTok on all House-managed devices, moving to get in sync with a new law banning the app on executive branch government phones amid mounting national-security concerns. The Chief Administrative Officer advised House members and their staff that the social-media application was banned from phones for all House members and staff effective immediately. U.S. officials and lawmakers from both parties have raised concerns about the app’s owner, Beijing-based ByteDance Ltd. (Read More)