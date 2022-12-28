The I.C.U. Nurse: A Symbol of Endurance

(New York Times) – Nursing is in crisis, fueled by burnout, exhaustion and the politicization of a virus that left many frontline workers feeling unappreciated and, at times, abused. But the tale of how the pandemic has decimated hospital staff counts and dented patient care tells only half the story: For every bedside nurse who has left the field or transferred to a less stressful job at an insurance company or a school clinic, there are stalwarts like Nick Vargas, Bonifacio Deoso and Mariana Marquez, who, like Ms. Oppenheim, have endured and in some cases thrived. (Read More)