Sour U.S.-China Relations Feed the Fentanyl Crisis

(Wall Street Journal) – Chinese chemical companies are making more ingredients for illegal fentanyl than ever. Strained relations between Beijing and Washington are undermining efforts to stop the flow. Among the available products are compounds with obscure names such as N-Phenyl-4-piperidinamine, which Mexican cartels purchase to make into fentanyl. The opioid has become the most deadly illegal drug the U.S. has ever seen. A few years ago, a joint effort to limit the flow of illicit fentanyl was a successful point of collaboration in a tense U.S.-China relationship. In 2018, China restricted the production and sale of two of the most common ingredients for the drug, a move that won it praise from the U.S. (Read More)