FDA Faulted for Working Improperly with Biogen Before Clearing Alzheimer’s Drug

(Wall Street Journal) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration “inappropriately” collaborated with Biogen Inc. before approving its Alzheimer’s treatment Aduhelm in 2021, a new report from House Democrats concluded, as the agency prepares to issue decisions on similar drugs. Biogen internal documents obtained through a congressional investigation also showed that the company expected pushback from patients and payers but priced its drug at $56,000 to maximize profit, the report says. (Read More)