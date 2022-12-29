How Bad Is China’s Covid Outbreak? It’s a Scientific Guessing Game

(New York Times) – As Covid barrels through China, scientists around the world are searching for clues about an outbreak with sprawling consequences — for the health of hundreds of millions of Chinese people, the global economy and the future of the pandemic. But in the absence of credible information from the Chinese government, it is a big scientific guessing game to determine the size and severity of the surge in the world’s most populous country. (Read More)