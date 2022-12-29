Study Could Pave Way for New Antiviral, as China Grapples with Covid Wave

(STAT News) – When H. Eric Xu fell sick and tested positive with Covid this month, he took pills of his own invention. Paxlovid, the primary oral antiviral available in the U.S., is in short supply in China. But Xu, a prominent biochemist at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, had helped devise his own in 2021 and, as the drug’s inventor, could legally take it even as it went through clinical trials. His symptoms were alleviated, and he wasn’t alone. In an 822-patient clinical trial published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine, Xu’s antiviral, VV116, appeared just as effective as Paxlovid at easing patient’s symptoms. (Read More)