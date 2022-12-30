With 82 Cases, Central Ohio Measles Outbreak Leads U.S.

(Axios) – The country’s largest measles outbreak is happening in Central Ohio — with no signs of slowing down. Of the 117 nationwide cases reported as of Dec. 22, 70% were in Franklin County. Why it matters: Until this outbreak, our area hadn’t confirmed a measles case in 20 years. The highly contagious respiratory disease was declared eliminated in the U.S. in 2000, but dipping vaccine rates during the pandemic have revived it among unvaccinated pockets. (Read More)