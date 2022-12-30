Diabetes in Youth Is Set to Skyrocket in Coming Decades

(STAT News) – The number of young people in the U.S. with type 2 diabetes could surge by about 700% over the next four decades, with a greater burden falling on minority groups, a new model predicts. If the recent acceleration of new diagnoses persists, then 220,000 people younger than 20 would have type 2 diabetes in 2060, compared with 28,000 in 2017, the latest year for which data is available, according to projections published this month in Diabetes Care. Even if the rate of new diagnoses stays constant, there would still be a 70% increase in type 2 cases by 2060. (Read More)