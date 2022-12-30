Medicare Keeps Spending More on COVID-19 Testing. Fraud and Overspending Are Partly Why.

(ProPublica) – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to churn, Medicare spending on testing for the virus continued to increase in 2022 and is outpacing the two prior years. Through Oct. 31, Medicare had spent $2 billion on COVID-19 tests in 2022, an amount that will surpass last year’s total as claims are filed, according to new data provided to ProPublica by CareSet, a research organization that works to make the health care system more transparent. (Read More)