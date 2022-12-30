The Youngest Victims of the Fentanyl Crisis

(Wall Street Journal) – There were 133 opioid-related deaths among children younger than 3 last year, according to federal mortality data, up from 67 in 2020 and 51 in 2019. Synthetic opioids, a category that mostly is made up of fentanyl, accounted for most of the fatalities. Parents who abuse opioids sometimes leave dangerous drugs within reach of children, making their homes treacherous terrain. The drive of some parents to feed their addiction eclipses their responsibilities to keep their children safe. (Read More)