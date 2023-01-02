What We Know and Don’t Know About the XBB.1.5 COVID Subvariant

(Axios) – The XBB.1.5 COVID-19 subvariant — a new version of the Omicron variant — is sweeping through the United States right now amid a chaotic travel season and the early days of winter. Why it matters: Cases tied to the new variant nearly doubled over the last week, according to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And that’s stoked fears that more cases could be on the way nationwide. (Read More)