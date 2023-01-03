The Uncounted: People of Color Are Dying at Much Higher Rates Than What COVID Data Suggests

(USA Today) – It’s not always easy to identify a COVID-19 death. If someone dies at home, if they have symptoms not typically associated with the disease or if they die when local health systems are overwhelmed, their death certificate might say “heart disease” or “natural causes” when COVID-19 is, in fact, at fault. New research shows such inaccuracies also are more likely for Americans who are Black, Hispanic, Asian or Native. (Read More)