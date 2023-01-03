Hospitals More to Blame Than the Pandemic for Nurse Staffing Woes?

(MedPage Today) – The pandemic was not the “root cause” of hospitals’ problems recruiting and retaining nurses but, rather, a “contributing factor,” said the authors of a cross-sectional study of registered nurses in two states. High levels of nurse burnout, job dissatisfaction, and intent to leave their employer predated the pandemic, reported Linda Aiken, PhD, RN, founding director at the Center for Health Outcomes and Policy Research at the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing in Philadelphia, and colleagues. (Read More)