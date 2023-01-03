Paying Research Participants–A Lot–May Be a Key to Increasing Diversity in Studies

(STAT News) – Paying people to participate in medical research has been proposed as a way to narrow racial and ethnic gaps in who signs up for clinical trials and other research studies. But a new study finds that if the amount is too small, it could have the opposite effect. Offering $100 to participate in a Covid-19 study enticed affluent and white people while doing little to increase the participation of people from low-income or non-white households. A $500 incentive closed the participation gap completely, however, according to the study, which was released today by economists seeking ways to improve equity in clinical research.