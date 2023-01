NIH Advances Landmark Recommendations on Disability Inclusion and Anti-Ableism

(STAT News) – In 2021, within its Working Group on Diversity, the NIH established a subgroup on individuals with disabilities, which we co-chaired, to explore ways to increase disability equity and inclusion. The committee that advises the NIH’s director endorsed the subgroup’s landmark set of recommendations, which were finally published on Dec. 30. (Read More)