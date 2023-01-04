The ‘Breakthrough’ Obesity Drugs That Have Stunned Researchers

(Nature) – The presenters — researchers affiliated with pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, based in Bagsværd, Denmark — did not disappoint. They described the details of an investigation of a promising anti-obesity medication in teenagers, a group that is notoriously resistant to such treatment. The results astonished researchers: a weekly injection for almost 16 months, along with some lifestyle changes, reduced body weight by at least 20% in more than one-third of the participants. Previous studies had shown that the drug, semaglutide, was just as impressive in adults. (Read More)