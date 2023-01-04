Surgeon’s License Suspension Spotlights Hazards, Ethics of Live-Streaming Surgeries

(Medscape) – The State Medical Board of Ohio has suspended the license of a plastic surgeon after she live-streamed surgical procedures on TikTok, potentially endangering patients. The surgeon has a large social media following. In November, the State Medical Board of Ohio temporarily suspended the license of Katherine Roxanne Grawe, MD, who practices in the wealthy Columbus suburb of Powell. (Read More)