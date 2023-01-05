Wastewater Surveillance for Public Health
January 5, 2023
(Science) – Wastewater is now a core component of infectious disease monitoring, providing a variant-specific, community-representative picture of public health trends that captures previously undetected spread and pathogen transmission links. Building on recent laboratory and analytical advances to identify the diverse pathogens present in sewage will be essential to ongoing efforts to understand disease risks and will transform infectious disease surveillance. (Read More)