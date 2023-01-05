Senior WHO Official Faults China for Undercounting Covid Deaths

(STAT News) – China is underreporting deaths from Covid-19, a senior official of the World Health Organization said Wednesday as he urged use of a broader definition that would more fully capture the mortality impact of the country’s first big wave of Covid infection. Mike Ryan, head of the WHO’s health emergencies program, stressed that doctors and nurses should not be discouraged from reporting Covid cases and deaths. (Read More)