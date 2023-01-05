BMW Unveils Dee Prototype, “the Next Level of Human-Machine Interaction”

(Tech Crunch) – Ever since the “software-defined vehicle” began to take hold, automakers have been angling for new ways to use that software to create a more personalized experience for drivers and passengers. CES always provides a smorgasbord of examples. Last year it was all about Amazon Fire streaming coming to vehicles and Google Home integrations, this year it seems to be about in-car gaming. But BMW is taking it up a notch by positing not just an emotional connection between human and car, but also a car that has emotions of its own. (Read More)