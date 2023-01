Why We (Still) Can’t Find Any Children’s Tylenol

(Axios) – Respiratory viruses may come and go, but one constant for frustrated parents this season has been the shortage of children’s Tylenol and Motrin. Driving the news: How did some of the most common pediatric fever and pain remedies become as scarce as Taylor Swift tickets? Unlike last year’s baby formula shortage, it’s not because of a broken supply chain, but the result of unexpectedly high consumer demand. (Read More)