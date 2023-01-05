Opinion: In Bioethics, the Public Deserves More Than a Seat at the Table

(Undark) – Typically, when such challenging bioethical dilemmas arise, scientists and ethicists will discuss the potential implications on committees and in forums, and will often provide policy recommendations. But unfortunately, public input is not always sought —or is sought in a limited capacity. And whether their opinions make any difference to policy is an open question. We should all have the right to not only partake in bioethical discussions — but to partake in them in an effective and impactful manner. Otherwise, we’ll go to sleep one day, wake up the next morning, and realize we live in a world that we had no hand in creating. (Read More)