NY Docs Are Now Required to Prescribe Naloxone to Some Patients on Opioid Painkillers

A recently enacted New York law aims to ensure that naloxone is available if needed by people like Wilson who take prescription opioids. Under the law, which took effect last summer, doctors must co-prescribe naloxone to certain patients who are at risk of an overdose when writing the patients' first opioid prescription each year. Risk factors that would trigger the requirement include taking a high daily dose of an opioid (at least 90 morphine milligram equivalents, or MME); taking certain other drugs, like sedative hypnotics; or having a history of substance use disorder.