Ice Baths. Cryo-Chambers. Hikes at Dawn. Why Spa-Goers Want Hardcore Wellness Now.

(Wall Street Journal) – For 2023, spa enthusiasts are seeking out such grueling treatments almost routinely, and paying handsomely for them, all in the name of wellness. It’s no longer about being pampered but going all in to get healthy. Luxury retreats and medical-spas have responded with hardcore wellness menus to satisfy that urge. (Read More)