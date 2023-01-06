The Bad Business of Developing New Antibiotics

Everyone agrees that the world needs new antibiotics, as the number of drug-resistant infections continues to soar. But there's little agreement on how to finance their development, and the situation is deteriorating. What to know: Antibiotics are a bad business, at least based on a current pharma model that's predicated on volume sales. Not only because health professionals believe new antibiotics should be used sparingly, so as to retard resistance, but also because some would be targeted at relatively rare infections.