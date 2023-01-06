Algorithms Need Management Training, Too

(Wired) – Human resource professionals often refer to these algorithmic management practices as “people analytics.” But some observers and researchers have developed a more pointed name for the monitoring software—installed on employees’ computers and phones—that it often relies on: “bossware.” It has added a new level of surveillance to work life: location tracking; keystroke logging; screenshots of workers’ screens; and even, in some cases, video and photos taken through the webcams on workers’ computers. (Read More)