Would You Zap Yourself With Electricity to Get Into Shape?

(Wall Street Journal) – The result is a more efficient way to build muscle mass and strength, say proponents, who claim that one 20-minute session of whole-body zapping achieves the same benefits as two and half hours of conventional strength training. In the U.S., the workouts are offered by about 400 fitness centers, spas and other outlets, and do-it-yourself home training kits are proliferating online. Yet whole-body EMS isn't a shortcut to a Marvel hero's physique, scientists say. Regulators have warned the equipment can be dangerous, with risks including muscle damage or burns.