Explainer: New Drug Slows Alzheimer’s But Comes with Caveats

(Associated Press) – A new Alzheimer's drug is hitting the market — the first with clear-cut evidence that it can slow, by several months, the mind-robbing disease. It's a long-needed new treatment, but experts also are voicing a lot of caution: The drug isn't a cure, it's only intended for early-stage patients, requires IV doses every two weeks, and comes with some safety concerns. It's not even clear just how noticeable that modest benefit will be in people's everyday lives.