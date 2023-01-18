A New Edition of The Linacre Quarterly Is Now Available
January 18, 2023
The Linacre Quarterly (vol. 89, no. 4, 2022) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Assisted Reproductive Technology and Natural Law: How Seven Years as an Embryologist Revealed IVF’s Disordered Approach to Patient Care” BY Craig Turczynski, Alexa Dodd and Mary Anne Urlakis
- “Made, Not Begotten: IVF and the Right to Life Under Conditions” by Susanne Kummer
- “Injustices Implied in the Assisted Reproductive Technologies Market” by Carlo Calleja