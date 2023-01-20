A New Edition of Ethics, Medicine, and Public Health Is Now Available
January 20, 2023
Ethics, Medicine, and Public Health (vol. 25, 2022) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Ethnic identity and mental health stigma among Black adults in the United States” by A.B. Pederson, D. Hawkins and N. Conteh
- “Experiences of trauma health care professionals when providing healthcare to immigrants in Durban public hospitals, South Africa” by R. Madzamba, K. Naidoo and B.N. Ngwenya