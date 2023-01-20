A New Edition of Ethics, Medicine, and Public Health Is Now Available

January 20, 2023

Ethics, Medicine, and Public Health (vol. 25, 2022) is available online by subscription only. 

Articles include:

  • “Ethnic identity and mental health stigma among Black adults in the United States” by A.B. Pederson, D. Hawkins and N. Conteh
  • “Experiences of trauma health care professionals when providing healthcare to immigrants in Durban public hospitals, South Africa” by R. Madzamba, K. Naidoo and B.N. Ngwenya

 

Posted by

Posted in Healthcare, Journal Articles, Mental Health, Research Ethics

Ad