Merck, Pfizer Rebuff China’s Push for Deeper Price Cuts on Covid Drugs

(Bloomberg) – Top US makers of Covid drugs appear to be pushing back on China’s efforts to get them to cut their prices, underscoring the challenges the country faces in giving its vast population easy access to antivirals. Merck & Co’s molnupiravir, also known as Lagevrio, will sell in China for 1,500 yuan ($221) per bottle, local media outlet Jiemian reported on Tuesday, citing sources it didn’t identify. While that’s lower than the cost in many western countries, the price signals the US drug firm didn’t agree to a request by the Chinese authorities to cut the price further, it said. (Read More)