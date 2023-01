Surging Opioid Overdoses Prompt More Americans to Carry Narcan Spray

(Axios) – The worsening opioid epidemic is prompting more people to carry a nasal spray that reverses overdoses and become de facto first responders in life-or-death situations. Why it matters: Naloxone acts five times quicker than the approximately 10-minute average arrival time for EMS technicians, according to a federal overdose tracker launched last month. (Read More)