Is COVID Immunity Hung Up on Old Variants?

The body seems to fixate on the first version of the virus that it encountered, either through injection or infection—a preoccupation with the past that researchers call "original antigenic sin," and that may leave us with defenses that are poorly tailored to circulating variants. In recent months, some experts have begun to worry that this "sin" might now be undermining updated vaccines. At an extreme, the thinking goes, people may not get much protection from a COVID shot that is a perfect match for the viral variant du jour.