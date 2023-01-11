Scientists Are Finding Increasing Evidence for a Link Between Air Pollution and Neurodegenerative Diseases Like Alzheimer’s

(STAT News) – Scientists have known for decades that air pollution has effects far beyond blurred skylines and burning lungs. The fine particles and gases in polluted air have been connected to asthma, heart disease, inflammation, and a variety of other health impacts. But demonstrating that this pollutant soup can have neurodegenerative effects has proved trickier. Only recently has new research begun to paint a picture of air pollution as dangerous not only for the heart and lungs but potentially for the brain, as well. (Read More)