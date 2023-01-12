Trial Settles Debate Over Best Design for mRNA in COVID Vaccines

(Nature) – Proponents argue that a simple chemical modification to the backbone of mRNA is crucial to the success of mRNA vaccines, allowing them to trigger a potent immune response without massive side effects. Exhibit A: the blockbuster COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer–BioNTech and Moderna, both of which have this modification. But some mRNA manufacturers have long held that unmodified mRNA elicits a superior immune response to pathogens — a rift with implications for mRNA vaccine development. Now the biggest champion of the unmodified approach has changed its tune. CureVac — which is one of the world’s oldest mRNA specialty companies and is based in Tübingen, Germany — is ditching unmodified mRNA, and embracing the modified version for its entire infectious-disease vaccine portfolio after disappointing results from COVID-19 vaccine trials. (Read More)