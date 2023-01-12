Omicron XBB.1.5 Does Not Have Mutations Known to Make People Sicker, WHO Says

(CNBC) – The omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant does not have any mutations known to make people sicker when they catch the virus, according to a World Health Organization risk assessment published Wednesday. But the WHO noted in the report that it doesn’t have any real-world data on how XBB.1.5 is affecting patients’ health, so it cannot draw any conclusions at this time about the severity of the subvariant. (Read More)