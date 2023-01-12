The Push for More In-Home Care Options May Come with Risks

(Axios) – The pandemic-fueled boom in home care could be replicating one of the most worrisome hazards in institutional settings: bloodstream infections from central lines. Driving the news: Home infusion therapy — whether for cancer drugs, antibiotics or other treatments — is becoming a preferred option for more patients. But central line-associated bloodstream infections, known as CLASBIs, which cause thousands of deaths each year and are closely monitored in hospitals, aren’t getting the same surveillance in the home, according to findings in the American Journal of Infection Control. (Read More)