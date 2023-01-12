XB What? BQ Huh? Do You Need to Keep Up with Omicron’s Ever-Expanding Offspring?

(STAT News) – It’s like clockwork now. Every few months, we’re warned that the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has spawned yet another subvariant, this one even more transmissible than the ones it is fast overtaking. The new entity is given a name, an unwieldy string of letters and numbers separated by periods. There’s discussion — some of it breathless — on Twitter and in the media about the threat the new subvariant poses. People who are still following Covid-19 news worry. People who are determined to ignore Covid pay no attention. Rinse and repeat. (Read More)