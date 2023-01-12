Lawsuit Pushes Addictions Case Against Social Media Firms

(Axios) – A major new federal lawsuit playing out this winter argues that social media platforms are “defective” products that can be held legally responsible for harms they cause to younger users. Why it matters: Plaintiffs in the more than 100 cases that have been consolidated to one federal courtroom say services like Facebook, TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube are addictive by design — and lawyers working on the case compare their work to the fight against tobacco or opioids. (Read More)