Covid Cases in China Touch 900 Million–Study

(BBC) – Some 900 million people in China have been infected with the coronavirus as of 11 January, according to a study by Peking University. The report estimates that 64% of the country’s population has the virus. It ranks Gansu province, where 91% of the people are reported to be infected, at the top, followed by Yunnan (84%) and Qinghai (80%). A top Chinese epidemiologist has also warned that cases will surge in rural China over the lunar new year. (Read More)