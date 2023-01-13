How Painful is Medication Abortion?

(Medscape) – Although medication abortion is an effective procedure, it does cause physical pain that, in some cases, can be quite intense. Knowing whether a patient is at risk of experiencing severe pain is vital to ensure proper pain management. An Italian study published last month in the journal Contraception offers helpful insight on this front. Its main conclusion? “Increased baseline anxiety levels, dysmenorrhea, and no previous vaginal deliveries are associated with severe pain in women undergoing medication abortion.” (Read More)